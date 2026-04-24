13-year-old arrested in connection with threatening calls at Nimitz MS, principal says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SAN ANTONIO – A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with threatening calls directed at Nimitz Middle School, Principal Christina Sanchez announced Thursday.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Sanchez said the school received three calls from an “Unknown Caller” on Wednesday.

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The first two calls were silent. On the third, a muffled voice made a threat to the school before hanging up.

North East Independent School District’s police department initially believed the calls were prank calls.

“Unfortunately, these types of calls are becoming a common occurrence,” Sanchez wrote in another letter to parents on Wednesday.

School officials ensured all exterior doors remained locked and students were kept inside following the calls.

On Wednesday morning, a student also reported seeing a threatening message written inside a girls’ restroom stall.

Police said at that time they did not believe the graffiti to be a credible threat, but the school increased supervision and began conducting hourly restroom checks. Security cameras were also reviewed as part of the investigation.

Later Wednesday, the school received another threatening phone call to the front office. As a precautionary measure, school officials implemented the Standard Response Protocol, placing the campus in “secure” status, meaning no one was allowed outside the building.

A student also reported concerning social media posts from a former student.

By Wednesday afternoon, police identified a suspect responsible for both the phone calls and social media posts. The 13-year-old was arrested and charged with terroristic threat, a felony under Texas law.

The graffiti threats remain under separate investigation.

“We take these instances seriously and will not tolerate this type of behavior,” Sanchez said. “We know how upsetting and unsettling it is to receive information about threats to our school.”

Sanchez said counselors are available for students and staff who need support. She also urged parents to speak with their children about reporting anything suspicious.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Nimitz Middle School at 210-356-2300.

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