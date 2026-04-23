A more typical spring pattern ahead; only small storm chances

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WARM, HUMID: Clouds early, sun this afternoon, and warm today

STORM CHANCE: Small chances Fri-Sun (20%)

SEVERE?: Should a storm develop, severe weather is possible

FORECAST

TODAY

We finally shook the damp conditions yesterday and that trend continues today. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. Highs will reach the mid-80s.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

STORM CHANCES

The next several days will feature only small, afternoon chances for storms. A cap on the atmosphere (like a lid on a pot) likely keeps storms at bay. That said, should a storm develop, severe weather is possible. The Storm Prediction Center does have San Antonio on the edge of a low-end risk for severe storms Friday evening. We’ll be watching.

A small chance for severe storms on Friday. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

EVENT FORECAST

BAND FESTIVAL (7pm tonight): Partly cloudy and warm. Temps in the 70s & 80s. Rain chances: 0%

BATTLE OF FLOWERS (10:30am Friday): Mostly cloudy, sticky, and warm. Temps in the 80s. Rain chance: 10%

FIESTA FLAMBEAU (7pm Saturday): Partly cloudy, humid, & warm. Temps in the 80s. Rain chance: 10% (stray storm)

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)