A more typical spring pattern ahead; only small storm chances
Should we see a storm Friday-Sunday, severe weather is possible
FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
WARM, HUMID: Clouds early, sun this afternoon, and warm today
STORM CHANCE: Small chances Fri-Sun (20%)
SEVERE?: Should a storm develop, severe weather is possible
FORECAST
TODAY
We finally shook the damp conditions yesterday and that trend continues today. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. Highs will reach the mid-80s.
STORM CHANCES
The next several days will feature only small, afternoon chances for storms. A cap on the atmosphere (like a lid on a pot) likely keeps storms at bay. That said, should a storm develop, severe weather is possible. The Storm Prediction Center does have San Antonio on the edge of a low-end risk for severe storms Friday evening. We’ll be watching.
EVENT FORECAST
BAND FESTIVAL (7pm tonight): Partly cloudy and warm. Temps in the 70s & 80s. Rain chances: 0%
BATTLE OF FLOWERS (10:30am Friday): Mostly cloudy, sticky, and warm. Temps in the 80s. Rain chance: 10%
FIESTA FLAMBEAU (7pm Saturday): Partly cloudy, humid, & warm. Temps in the 80s. Rain chance: 10% (stray storm)
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.