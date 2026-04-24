Confetti, crowns and chicken on a stick: My first Fiesta in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – I just moved to San Antonio and experienced my very first Fiesta during Friday’s Battle of Flowers Parade.

What I learned quickly: Fiesta isn’t just something you attend. It’s something you jump into feetfirst.

After hitting the streets and talking with parade-goers, here’s what I learned about how to do Fiesta right:

1. Go all in, especially on the parades

San Antonians didn’t hesitate when I asked for advice: Go to as many parades as you can.

The Battle of Flowers Parade is one of the biggest, but it’s just one part of a much larger celebration. If you want the full experience, you can’t just pick one. You’ve got to show up for all of it.

2. Medals are a big deal

Before Fiesta, I had no idea how important medals were.

People wear them proudly on sashes, trade them and even give them away to strangers. By the end of the parade, I went from having an empty sash to collecting a few and already wanting more.

3. Be ready for cascarónes (and don’t be shy)

One of my first hands-on Fiesta moments was cracking a cascaróne on someone’s head.

These are the colorful confetti eggs. I joined in on the fun. Now, my hair is full of confetti. I love it!

4. Dress the part

Flower crowns, bright colors and festive outfits are everywhere. Fiesta fashion is all about celebrating loudly and proudly.

5. You have to try chicken on a stick

I kept hearing about it, and then I started seeing it everywhere.

Chicken on a stick is a Fiesta staple. After finally trying it, I understand the hype.

It’s simple: crispy chicken, a soft roll and a jalapeño on top. It just works.

I even learned one vendor at the Battle of Flowers Parade is putting their own spin on the tradition. After running out of rolls, they started using tortillas instead — proving Fiesta is just as much about creativity as it is tradition.

6. Don’t just watch, you must participate

This might be the biggest takeaway.

From cheering with strangers, to taking photos, to getting pulled into moments I didn’t expect, Fiesta is all about joining in and having fun.

You don’t have to know all the traditions right away. You just have to be willing to be part of it.

7. Fiesta is about community

As a newcomer, that stood out the most.

People welcomed me in, shared traditions, handed me medals and made me feel like I belonged — even during my very first Fiesta experience.

8. Yes, it’s a party, but it has a purpose

Fiesta may feel like one big celebration, but behind it all, there’s a deeper meaning.

Many of the events are hosted by local nonprofits and organizations, with proceeds going back into the community — supporting scholarships, programs and local initiatives across San Antonio.

So, while you’re enjoying the food, music, and parades, you’re also helping give back.

9. Final takeaway

By the end of the day, I had my flower crown, new medals to add to my collection and my chicken on a stick in hand.

While I may still be new to San Antonio, I’ve learned that there’s no perfect way to do Fiesta.

You just show up and let the experience take over.