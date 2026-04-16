For San Antonio medal collectors during Fiesta, the chase is part of the fun

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta officially kicks off on Thursday with Fiesta Fiesta. For many San Antonians, one of the biggest draws is not just the food, music or people-watching.

It’s the medals.

At Travis Park, collectors were already showing off their favorites, trading medals with others and talking about what keeps them coming back year after year.

“Chasing Fiesta medals. It’s a sport? It’s a sport, I guess,” Fiesta medal collector Noreen Espinoza said. “I don’t know, but it’s a lot of fun.”

For some, the hobby quickly turns into something bigger.

“I went crazy, got medal fever and been doing it ever since, but I don’t know what drives it,” Fiesta medal collector Sal Rios said.

Collectors said part of the appeal is the exclusivity, and the effort it takes to get certain medals.

“Just innocent fun? Yes, it is. It can be a little competitive,” another attendee said. “I feel some people, you know? It’s a sport. The dedication to get in the line. ‘Who has the best medals, or who has the more exclusive medals.’”

That dedication can lead to sizable collections.

“Just over 300,” one collector said when asked how many medals they have at home.

Others said the medals mean more than just collecting.

“In addition to these all the other events, you have a memory of what that is, and you are able to keep it,” Fiesta medal collector Edward Riojas said. “And whenever you want that memory to come back, you go ahead and just bring out that medal and look at it.”

Everyone seems to have their favorites.

“SA Potholes. I stood in line for this one,” one person said.

“And, of course, the Virgen de Guadalupe,” another attendee said. “Everyone loves this one.”

Even the small details and designs spark excitement in the crowd.

“Oh, I see her spine! That’s beautiful!” one person said while looking at a medal.

While Fiesta Fiesta is packed with color, energy and tradition, some attendees said the event’s community feel is what makes it stand out.

“Adam Caskey, he’s the best. I love him,” one attendee joked when asked what makes Fiesta Fiesta feel like the people’s event.

The event is more than just medals. Fiesta-goers are also encouraged to bring their wildest Fiesta gear, trade medals and take part in the People’s Parade.

As one attendee put it, no Fiesta celebration is complete without a favorite beverage.

“Big Red,” one attendee said. “Everyone loves Big Red.”

Fiesta Fiesta is set for April 16 at Travis Park and serves as the official kickoff to Fiesta season.

More recent Fiesta 2026 coverage on KSAT: