🎊 ¡Viva! Your guide to Fiesta 2026 in San Antonio

Thousands came to downtown San Antonio for the 134th Battle of Flowers Parade during Fiesta 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – ¡Viva! Fiesta is back and bigger than ever.

Fiesta starts on Thursday, April 16 and ends on Sunday, April 26, bringing 11 days of food, music and culture to San Antonio.

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The Alamo City’s biggest party will once again feature dozens of events, including Fiesta’s signature parades, family-friendly festivals and can’t-miss traditions.

Whether you’re heading downtown or celebrating from home, KSAT will provide comprehensive, multi-platform coverage — on TV, online, streaming and social — so you don’t miss a moment.

KSAT will also stream Spanish broadcasts of the Texas Cavaliers River Parade, the Battle of Flowers Parade and the Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

Here’s what to know.

📅 Daily event guides

Planning your Fiesta schedule? KSAT once again provides daily guides for each day of Fiesta 2026:

📺 Watch Fiesta anywhere with KSAT

Here’s when you can watch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

Thursday, April 16 : Fiesta Fiesta , 8-10 p.m. at Travis Park. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. , 8-10 p.m. at Travis Park. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Monday, April 20 : Texas Cavaliers River Parade and River Parade en Español , coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the SA Live River Parade After Party. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. and, coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the— Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Thursday, April 23 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival , coverage starts at 7 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — Watch on , coverage starts at 7 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, April 24 : Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español , coverage begins at 10 a.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. and, coverage begins at 10 a.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25 : Fiesta Pooch Parade , coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — Watch on , coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25 : King William Fair Parade , coverage begins at 8 a.m. — Watch on , coverage begins at 8 a.m. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival , 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. , 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. and, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

You can get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.

This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans, which may include covering even more events live.

🎉 What to expect at Fiesta 2026

Fiesta continues its legacy as one of the nation’s largest festivals, drawing millions each year. Expect:

Iconic parades like the Texas Cavaliers River Parade, Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau

Food favorites like chicken-on-a-stick, tamales and oyster delicacies

Cultural celebrations across San Antonio neighborhoods

Live music, art and family-friendly events

KSAT will highlight the biggest moments, hidden gems and community stories throughout the 11-day celebration.

🥳 Parade routes and start times

If you’re planning your Fiesta parade strategies this year, we’ve got you covered.

For those planning to attend some of Fiesta’s signature parades, these are the start times and routes for the 2026 Texas Cavaliers River, Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades.

Texas Cavaliers River Parade

The 80th annual Texas Cavaliers River Parade will come to life from 7-9 p.m. on Monday, April 20.

The theme for the river parade is “Through the Decades: A Centennial Celebration,” which coincides with the organization’s 100-year anniversary. Leon McNeil, the founder of City Kids Adventures, is this year’s grand marshal.

The Texas Cavaliers consist of about 600 businesses and community leaders. The organization was founded in 1926, and in 1989, the Texas Cavaliers developed the Texas Cavaliers Charitable Foundation to support local charities.

Texas Cavaliers River Parade (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The parade attracts more than 250,000 spectators every year, and according to the Texas Cavaliers website, the organization has only 18,000 tickets available.

Tickets are available for purchase online.

Battle of Flowers Parade

This year, the Battle of Flowers Parade will take place on Friday, April 24. The vanguard will kick off at 9:55 a.m. and the parade will follow at 10:30 a.m.

Tim Morrow, the president and CEO of the San Antonio Zoo, was announced as the grand marshal. This year’s theme is “From Pages to Possibilities,” celebrating storytelling, imagination and the magic of books.

The Battle of the Flowers is the second-oldest parade and the only parade in the United States produced entirely by women, and all of them are volunteers. The parade attracts more than 350,000 spectators from across the nation.

Battle of Flowers Parade (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The parade steps off on North Main Street near San Antonio College. It will travel on Lexington Avenue, North St. Mary’s Street, Brooklyn Avenue, Avenue E, Houston Street, Alamo Plaza, Commerce Street and Santa Rosa, where it will end near West Martin Street.

Click here for tickets.

Parade Map 2024 by akmoreno on Scribd

Fiesta Flambeau Parade

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade will be held on Saturday, April 25. The vanguard will kick off at 7:15 p.m. and the main parade will follow from 7:45-11 p.m.

The theme is “Adventures in Toyland.” Shamu and Crew are the grand marshals.

Fiesta Flambeau Parade (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The parade features more than 200 entries, and more than 800,000 spectators watch along the 3.1-mile route. It’s also broadcast and livestreamed (on KSAT!) to about 1.5 million more people.

Tickets are available online.

The Flambeau Parade travels the same route as the Battle of Flowers Parade.

🌦️ Before you head out

Our weather can change quickly — be sure to check forecasts from the KSAT Weather Authority before attending events so you can dress comfortably and safely.

>> Check the latest forecast

And don’t forget: share your photos and videos on KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured!

🚗 Getting around Fiesta

With large crowds and street closures expected, plan ahead:

Consider using VIA Metropolitan Transit’s Park & Ride during peak events. Click here for more information.

Allow extra travel time downtown.

Follow event-specific guidance for parking and access.

🎊 A San Antonio tradition

Fiesta began in 1891 when a group of San Antonio citizens honored the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto with the first Battle of Flowers Parade.

It was founded by a group of women volunteers and the inspiration came from the flower parades of Spain.

Children dressed up as flowers and horse-drawn carriages were adorned with flowers. Parade participants threw blossoms at each other, a tradition that hasn’t been passed down.

The success of the Battle of Flowers Parade led to more events every year, thus Fiesta was born.

Fiesta has been celebrated every year since, except 1918 during World War I, 1942-1945 during World War II, and 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 1937 Battle of Flowers Parade. (San Antonio Light photo courtesy of UTSA Special Collections)

🌮 Fiesta Foodies

What’s a Fiesta celebration without the amazing variety of foods the 11-day festival serves up to Fiesta-goers?

Take a look at the breakdown of food consumed, according to the Fiesta Commission:

32,000 chicken-on-a-sticks

25,000 tortillas

15,000 oysters at Oyster Bake

5,000 tamales

3,000 turkey legs

Here’s what the Conservation Society says the “Night in Old San Antonio” crowd consumes during an average year:

17,000 pounds of beef

15,000 pounds of fruits and vegetables

11,000 pounds of chicken

5,000 pounds of sausage

2,000 pounds of masa

1,000 pounds of guacamole

📲 Stay connected with KSAT

This is just the beginning. As Fiesta 2026 gets closer, KSAT will expand coverage with:

More live event broadcasts.

Special features and behind-the-scenes stories.

Streaming exclusives and rebroadcasts.

Stay tuned to KSAT across all platforms for the most complete, up-to-date Fiesta coverage in San Antonio.

¡Viva Fiesta!

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