Fiesta events for April 26: Festival De Cascarones, MissionFest

SAN ANTONIO – April 26 marks the final day of Fiesta 2026, and San Antonio still has a jam-packed slate of events to close out the 11-day celebration.
On the last day of Fiesta, San Antonians can wrap up the celebration by attending A Day in Old Mexico, Festival De Cascarones and Fiesta De Los Reyes.
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Fiesta 2026 will carry the theme “Fiesta Together” as San Antonio marks the festival’s 135th anniversary.
Wondering what’s happening each day of the 11-day celebration? Make sure to keep up with KSAT on-air and online!
Here’s a list of events for the last day of Fiesta 2026 on April 26:
- A Day in Old Mexico: The San Antonio Charro Association will host A Day in Old Mexico from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 6126 Padre Drive. The event will celebrate Mexican heritage through the tradition of charrería. Tickets are $25 per person. Children 12 and under get in for free.
- All Veterans Memorial Service: The Alamo Chapter #366 Vietnam Veterans of America will host the 32nd annual memorial service from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tobin Center in front of the Vietnam memorial statue at 451 Jefferson. The service is a solemn salute honoring veterans of all wars. Admission is free.
- Coronation Gallery Open House at The Witte Museum: Fiesta goers can visit the open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3801 Broadway. The museum houses more than 280 coronation robes and Fiesta finery. To purchase tickets, click here.
- Festival De Animales: The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3903 N. St. Mary’s St. The festival, which celebrates animals, culture and conservation, is the San Antonio Zoo’s official Fiesta event. There will be live music, dance performances and cultural displays. Festival De Animales is included with standard zoo admission.
- Festival De Cascarones: More than 6,000 cascarones are handed out during Festival De Cascarones at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. The free Fiesta event will feature entertainment all day, food and more. Festival de Cascarones will be from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the university campus, located at One University Way.
- Fiesta Artisan Show: Get ready to stroll and shop during the Fiesta Artisan Show from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 602 E. Commerce St. The show features more than 30 artisan vendors showcasing pottery, textiles, jewelry and more. Admission is free.
- Fiesta Carnival: Take the family to enjoy thrilling rides and a variety of food and snacks. The carnival is scheduled for noon to 11 p.m. at the Alamodome Parking Lot C at 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout Fiesta.
- Fiesta De Los Reyes: The event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Historic Market Square at 514 W. Commerce St. Click here to learn more about the new gate fee. Fiesta-goers can enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food and more. The music lineup for April 26 includes Tropa Estrella and Los Desperadoz.
- MissionFest: The family-friendly event will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 701 E. Pryon. Admission is $10 per person. The event, which is the only Fiesta event held at a World Heritage site, helps support Mission San Jose Catholic Church.
- Mr. Teen San Antonio Scholarship Award & Coronation Banquet: The banquet will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Schertz Civic Center located at 1400 Schertz Parkway. The event crowns Mr. Teen San Antonio, Miss Texas Amazing Teen, Miss Texas Amazing Pre-Teen and their court. For tickets, click here.
- Praise Dance Celebration: The celebration is scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 226 N. Hackberry St. Praise Dance Celebration is a diverse community event that showcases talents in praise and worship. The event is free and open to the public.
- Reina De La Feria De Las Flores Reception: The reception takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the San Antonio Botanical Garden at 555 Funston Place. The event recognizes and honors the Feria De La Flores Queen and everyone who made her reign possible. Admission is free.
Click here to see more events scheduled for Fiesta 2026.
Before you head out to Fiesta, check out the forecast from KSAT’s Weather Authority team to help plan your Fiesta adventure.
Watch Fiesta coverage on KSAT
KSAT will offer live coverage of Fiesta 2026’s biggest events.
Take a look at when you can catch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.
To get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free, click here.
- Thursday, April 16: Fiesta Fiesta, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Travis Park — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Monday, April 20: Texas Cavaliers River Parade and River Parade en Español, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. followed by the SA Live Fiesta After Party, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Thursday, April 23: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, April 24: SA Live Battle of Flowers Pre-Party, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Friday, April 24: Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: King William Parade, coverage starts at 9 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: KSAT Flambeau Pre-Party, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
- Saturday, April 25: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans, which may include covering even more events live.
Stay tuned, and Viva Fiesta!