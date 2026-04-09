Fiesta’s biggest event no longer free; city council approves $5 gate fee for Fiesta de los Reyes

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta’s biggest event is no longer free.

The San Antonio City Council voted 7-4 Thursday morning to approve a contract amendment allowing a $5 gate fee for Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square during some of the busiest times of the 10-day event.

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (D2), Councilwoman Teri Castillo (D5), and Councilman Ric Galvan (D6) voted against it.

Fiesta de los Reyes brings in more than 250,000 visitors. Though entry has traditionally been free, the organizer — nonprofit Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation — makes money from sponsorships, booth rentals and drink sales.

The Consejos said they also need an entry fee to cover the costs of enhanced security that began last year after a fatal shootout in 2024 and another shooting in 2023.

Interim Director Elaine De Los Santos told KSAT the extra security measures, which included closing off the perimeter and screening attendees with private security, came with a price tag. Instead of being able to raise money for scholarships through the 2025 event, her group ended up losing approximately $143,000.

Fiesta de los Reyes runs from Friday, April 17, through Sunday, April 26, typically between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m., apart from an extension to midnight on the Saturday of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

The new, $5 gate fee would be charged to attendees 13 or older arriving after 6 p.m. on most weekdays, after 1 p.m. on weekends and the Friday of the Battle of Flowers parade.

If someone enters before those times, they would be able to stay in the event for free.

Opponents to the fee, who included businesses from the Farmers Market Plaza at the western edge of the Market Square, said the fee would reduce foot traffic through Market Square and limit access for families and people with stretched budgets.

According to a City Council agenda memo, total ticket revenue is expected to be approximately $400,000 this year.

The Consejos will get all the revenue up to $250,000. The city and nonprofit would split the revenue above that point.

For 2026 and 2027, the city would get a 25% cut. That share would increase for 2028 through 2030 to include a 50% cut for ticket revenue above $350,000.

More than 250,000 people attend the event at Market Square over 10 days. Although entry has previously been free, the Consejos make money from sponsorships, booth rentals and drink sales.

The group pays the city a minimum of $135,000, plus 75 and 25 cents, respectively, for each beer or non-alcoholic beverage sold.

Fiesta starts on Thursday, April 16.

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