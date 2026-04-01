Fiesta parades: How to choose where to sit?

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you like to camp out for free or lock in a guaranteed seat, there are plenty of options to be along the parade routes for the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau.

Some San Antonians say paying for seats is worth it — especially for families.

“I would pay only because you know, because of multiple kids,” one woman said. “I feel like camping out would be too much.”

Others say finding your own spot is part of the Fiesta tradition.

“You don’t pay for your tickets, you just find a spot on your own,” another woman said. “Yeah, I never. I think it should always be free.”

For some people, seeing the reserved sections already set up is enough to make them want to buy in.

“You see the chairs there, and you’re like dang I wish I would’ve sat here,” another woman said, “so yeah I would do it.”

If you want to buy seats, Fiesta San Antonio’s website has an interactive map showing what is still available.

Green dots on the map represent available street seats.

Paradegoers can choose where they want to sit, what nonprofit they want to support and what section works best for their budget. Street seats average around $28.

Bleacher seats are also available, but tend to sell out faster.

The earlier bleacher sections along the route are around $33, while seats closer to the end of the parade can cost up to $43.

Why the higher price? Many people say the atmosphere gets louder and more energetic near the end of the route.

If you are planning to camp out instead, remember you cannot set up in the street until roads are officially closed. You also cannot sit on private property without permission.

No matter where you plan to watch, Fiesta veterans say arriving early is key.

Continue getting ready for Fiesta with KSAT: