Battle of Flowers Parade, Fiesta Flambeau Parade bleacher and street chair tickets set to go on sale

SAN ANTONIO – Tickets for two of Fiesta’s tentpole parades are days away from going on sale to the general public.

The Fiesta San Antonio Commission, Inc., announced that bleacher and street chair tickets for the Battle of Flowers Parade (April 24) and the Fiesta Flambeau Parade (April 25) will hit the market beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Recommended Videos

Both parade routes will be the same as in previous years, which the commission said will begin on Main Avenue at San Antonio College.

Pricing for bleacher tickets will depend on section and location along the route. Fiesta officials said street chair tickets will cost $25 per seat for each parade and will also include a service charge.

Tickets for the Battle of Flowers Parade can be found here. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. on April 24.

Tickets for the Fiesta Flambeau Parade can be found here. The parade will begin at 7:45 p.m. on April 25.

Anyone who cannot attend either parade will be in luck. KSAT, the official Fiesta broadcast partner, will air both parades in English and Spanish live on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and stream for free on KSAT Plus.

Below is the Fiesta Flambeau parade map.

Fiesta 2026 will run from April 16-26.

More related Fiesta 2026 coverage on KSAT: