Fiesta Flambeau Association announces nostalgic new theme for 2026 parade

SAN ANTONIO – It’s only July, but the Fiesta Flambeau Association is already hard at work planning for the 2026 parade.

On Wednesday, the organizers behind the largest illuminated night parade announced that the theme for 2026 is “Adventures in Toyland,” celebrating the joy and imagination that toys have brought into people’s lives.

Parade participants are encouraged to build and decorate their floats with this theme in mind.

Dolores Guzman-Farias, the Flambeau public relations director, hopes “each float will feel like a page straight out of a child’s toy box.”

Each year, thousands of families turn out for the Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

Guzman-Farias said this year’s theme was created to give them an extra special experience.

“They’re just gonna be overwhelmed with the toys on the floats,” she said. “It’s gonna be an exciting time for our children in San Antonio.”

The association is calling for local artists to bring this theme to life through their poster contest. Artists over 18 years old are encouraged to submit their art to be used on the 2026 parade poster, Fiesta medals, merchandise and more.

Submissions will be collected on Aug. 13 at the Skyline Event Center, where event attendees can vote on the winner. The winning artist will be awarded a $1,000 cash prize along with more fun Fiesta perks.

Learn more on the Fiesta Flambeau website.

Watch the 2025 Fiesta Flambeau Parade in the video player below.