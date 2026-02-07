ICE won’t say if it will be at upcoming San Antonio events

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials declined to say whether it would have any presence at San Antonio’s upcoming marquee celebrations.

Earlier this week, the NFL said ICE agents would not be deployed to the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California, this weekend.

KSAT asked organizers and state officials about the possibility of ICE activity tied to the events such as this month’s San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and Fiesta in April.

The rodeo, which organizers said attracts approximately 1.5 million visitors annually and includes guests from 94 countries, told KSAT it does not conduct or direct federal law-enforcement operations.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo works closely with local and state public safety partners to help ensure the safety of all guests, participants, volunteers, and staff. Our focus remains on providing a family-friendly environment for the community to continue our mission of educating the youth of Texas. The Rodeo does not conduct or direct federal law-enforcement operations, and any such activity would be handled independently by the appropriate agency as per federal law. Chris Derby, Chief Marketing Officer

The Fiesta San Antonio Commission, who also emphasized its event security planning, told KSAT it is working with city officials and the San Antonio Police Department ahead of Fiesta 2026.

The Fiesta San Antonio Commission continues to work with City and SAPD Officials to finalize all safety and security plans for Fiesta 2026 (April 16 to 26). Each of our Participating Member Organizations is required to submit a detailed safety plan for each event, and procedures for handling emergency situations are at the forefront of those plans. The theme for Fiesta 2026 is “Fiesta Together,” and the Fiesta Commission believes that supporting Fiesta, and all of its 100-plus Official Fiesta events located in all parts of San Antonio, helps unify us to have fun, to party with a purpose, and to support more than 100 San Antonio area non-profit organizations that use their funds raised during Fiesta to support the citizens of San Antonio throughout the entire year. Many of these worthy causes draw the majority of their funds during this special 11-day period. Ferne Burney, San Antonio Fiesta Commission President

Governor Greg Abbott’s office, meanwhile, voiced support for the use of immigration enforcement tools.

Governor Abbott fully supports using every necessary tool and strategy to aid in the Trump Administration’s deportation of illegal immigrants. Texas is a law-and-order state, and it works hand in glove with the Trump Administration every single day to uphold the laws of this country. Texas will continue to assist the Trump Administration in arresting, detaining, and deporting illegal immigrants. Andrew Mahaleris, Press Secretary for Governor Greg Abbott

KSAT also contacted ICE, which did not say whether operations at the rodeo or Fiesta have been planned.

Every day, ICE enforces the laws of the nation across the country. To protect operational security and ensure the safety of law enforcement personnel, ICE does not provide information regarding potential or ongoing enforcement actions. ICE Spokesperson

During a Friday news conference, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro also discussed the possibility of ICE showing up to public events in San Antonio.

“I want people to know that if they have issues with immigration or are fearful, for some reason, that they can reach out to us and reach out to me in my office,” Castro said. “But, secondly, I’m sorry that as Americans — and as San Antonians — that it’s come to this.”

