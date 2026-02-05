How training, policies for federal agencies compare to Bexar County law enforcement

SAN ANTONIO – Following two deadly shootings by federal officers last month in Minnesota, KSAT Investigates wanted to know how the federal agencies’ training and policies compare to law enforcement agencies in Bexar County.

This week, two Border Patrol agents from South Texas were identified as the federal officers who shot and killed Alex Pretti. A U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer has been identified as the federal agent who shot Renee Good.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Border Patrol agents are trained at the Border Patrol Academy in New Mexico, where recruits train for 19 weeks. According to CBP, the academy includes classroom learning, legal training and hands-on tactical scenarios.

KSAT asked CBP on Tuesday about how much of the academy curriculum focuses specifically on de-escalation and use of force training. As of publication, CBP has not responded to KSAT’s questions.

CBP policy states deadly force is only authorized when it is necessary — meaning an agent must reasonably believe a person poses an imminent threat of serious injury or death to the agent or others. The policy also instructs agents to use de-escalation techniques when possible to reduce the need for force.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

According to an application to become an ICE deportation officer, the job listing states candidates have to go to the federal law enforcement training program in Georgia. The training, according to the listing, lasts approximately 50 days.

KSAT asked an ICE spokesperson about how much of the academy is spent on use of force and de-escalation training, but they did not respond by publication time.

ICE’s use-of-force policy is redacted on its website, but the law firm Loevy & Loevy released the unredacted version of the record as part of a lawsuit. According to that lawsuit, the agency authorizes deadly force if the officer believes they or someone else could be seriously injured or killed.

The policy notes that officers should de-escalate an issue when possible but does not detail what de-escalation tactics look like.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO)

Future Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies have to spend at least 34 weeks in training, according to a BCSO spokesperson. That could increase if the training falls during a holiday.

One hundred eight hours of the academy are spent on de-escalation options, special populations and crisis intervention training. A spokesperson said 216 hours are dedicated to use of force/options/continuum.

The most recently available use of force policy lists which situations where deadly force could be acceptable. One situation can be whenever a deputy believes they or someone else could be seriously injured or killed.

San Antonio Police Department (SAPD)

San Antonio Police Department recruits spend 35 weeks training at the police academy.

According to an SAPD spokesperson, cadets receive more than “1,400 hours of training” — which is nearly double the number of hours required by the state to earn a Basic Peace Officer license (736 hours).

SAPD cadets receive eight hours of de-escalation training, but use of force and de-escalation tactics are being taught to them each day at the academy, the police department said. Training is also provided during inservice or continued education training.

According to the agency’s policy, each use of force has be to documented, and deadly force is considered the last resort. The policy states deadly force can only be used if the officer believes someone is at risk of getting seriously hurt of killed.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.