Skip to main content
Clear icon
70º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts
Report: Northeast Side school delayed calling 911 after learning of possible gun on campus
San Antonio’s oldest gay bar faces closure over lack of sprinklers
More San Antonio Police Department officers suspended over 2025 use of force incident
Army vet who battled brain cancer blocked twice from becoming San Antonio firefighter over psychedelic use
New Texas SNAP work rule requires recipients to work, document hours to keep benefits
Texas jails have more than 400 pregnant inmates monthly. The state is trying to understand what happens to them.

Local News

Palo Alto College reveals PACfest’s 2026 Fiesta medal, music lineup

The school has hosted PACfest annually during Fiesta since 2003

KSAT Digital Staff

PACfest at Palo Alto College. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Details for the largest Fiesta party south of U.S. Highway 90 were officially announced Tuesday afternoon.

Palo Alto College, which has hosted PACfest each year during Fiesta since 2003, revealed its official Fiesta medal, event poster and list of musicians set to perform before a family-friendly audience.

Recommended Videos

Here is the musical lineup set for this year’s PACfest:

  • San Antonio native DJ Cesar K-OSO (4 p.m.)
  • Cumbia group La Tropa Estrella (5 p.m.)
  • Grammy-award winning Tejano group Los Palominos (6:30 p.m.)
  • Cumbia group Grupo Control (8 p.m.)
  • Cumbia group Los Tigrillos (10 p.m.)

According to a news release, PACfest will also feature activities for children, an interactive Social Media Alley and a plethora of Fiesta eats, including free chicken-on-a-stick.

General admission will be $15. However, admission will be free for children ages 12 and under, as well as any Alamo Colleges students and staff members who have current Alamo Colleges identification. Parking will also be free.

PACfest is scheduled between noon and 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 23.

More recent Fiesta 2026 coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos