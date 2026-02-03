Palo Alto College reveals PACfest’s 2026 Fiesta medal, music lineup The school has hosted PACfest annually during Fiesta since 2003 PACfest at Palo Alto College. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – Details for the largest Fiesta party south of U.S. Highway 90 were officially announced Tuesday afternoon.
Palo Alto College, which has hosted PACfest each year during Fiesta since 2003, revealed its official Fiesta medal, event poster and list of musicians set to perform before a family-friendly audience.
Here is the musical lineup set for this year’s PACfest:
San Antonio native DJ Cesar K-OSO (4 p.m.) Cumbia group La Tropa Estrella (5 p.m.) Grammy-award winning Tejano group Los Palominos (6:30 p.m.) Cumbia group Grupo Control (8 p.m.) Cumbia group Los Tigrillos (10 p.m.)
According to a news release, PACfest will also feature activities for children, an interactive Social Media Alley and a plethora of Fiesta eats, including free chicken-on-a-stick.
General admission will be $15. However, admission will be free for children ages 12 and under, as well as any Alamo Colleges students and staff members who have current Alamo Colleges identification. Parking will also be free.
PACfest is scheduled between noon and 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 23.
