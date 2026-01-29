Miss Fiesta 2026, Fiesta poster to be unveiled at special reception

SAN ANTONIO – The Fiesta San Antonio Commission is planning to unveil the official Fiesta Poster for 2026 and select Miss Fiesta from five finalists on Thursday.

The ceremony, celebrating 135 years of Fiesta, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rosenberg Skyroom on the University of Incarnate Word’s Campus in the 800 block of East Hildebrand, according to a press release.

KSAT will livestream this event; expect delays. If nothing is playing, check back at a later time.

Miss Fiesta 2026 will receive her crown and sash, as well as a $10,000 scholarship from the Fiesta San Antonio Foundation, from Fiesta Commission President Feme Burney and 2025 Miss Fiesta, Kylie Rodriguez.

The other four finalists will receive scholarship funds as well, the release said.

After that, the official poster will be unveiled, picked by Fiesta Members in a vote.

The release said the winning artist will receive $5,000 from the Fiesta San Antonio Commission. This year, the Alamo Colleges Foundation donated funds to each of the five Alamo Colleges’ Art Departments, because one student from each college participated in the competition.

Fiesta 2026 will be from April 16 to 26. This year’s theme is “Fiesta Together!”

