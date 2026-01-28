Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association to announce honorary grand marshal

SAN ANTONIO – The Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association is expected to announce its honorary grand marshal in a Wednesday press conference, according to a news release.

The press conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. at a McDonald’s in the 9600 block of Interstate 10.

Recommended Videos

KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The selected individuals will serve as honorary grand marshals for the 2026 Fiesta Flambeau Parade, themed “Adventures in Toyland.”

SeaWorld San Antonio’s Shamu and Crew was announced as the Flambeau grand marshal in November.

“These Honorary Grand Marshals embody fun, community, and the joyful spirit of Fiesta,” said Erwin J. De Luna, President of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association.

This year’s Flambeau parade will take place on Saturday, April 25, in downtown San Antonio.

Read more Fiesta 2026 coverage from KSAT: