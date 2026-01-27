Skip to main content
NIOSA to unveil Fiesta 2026 medal

KSAT will livestream the event in this article

SAN ANTONIO – NIOSA plans to reveal its Fiesta 2026 medal on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Volunteers and leaders from NIOSA, otherwise known as A Night In Old San Antonio, are expected to be in attendance.

The event will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

The medal can be purchased from:

  • NIOSA’s website from Feb. 1 through April 10
  • NIOSA office, 227 S. Presa, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays through April 16
  • Monarch Trophy Studio and its website
  • At souvenir booths during NIOSA

NIOSA will take place from April 21 to April 24.

Fiesta, the biggest party of the year in the Alamo City, will kick off April 16 and last through April 26. Over 11 days, there will be dozens of festivals and events, such as Fiesta’s signature parades.

KSAT will offer live coverage of Fiesta 2026’s biggest events.

