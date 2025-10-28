New features for the 135th annual Battle of Flowers Parade to be revealed on Tuesday

Thousands came to downtown San Antonio for the 134th Battle of Flowers Parade during Fiesta 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – Twenty-five new features for the 135th annual Battle of Flowers Parade are expected to be revealed on Tuesday, according to a news release.

KSAT will livestream the 6 p.m. event at the San Antonio Garden Center in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The news release provided specifics about what to anticipate for the revealing event, which can be read below:

The Battle of Flowers Parade theme

The public schools’ “Parade Within the Parade” theme

The Battle of Flowers Fiesta Medal

The Battle of Flowers Texas Flower Medal

Ten area high schools are set to join the parade with themed floats

Ten artist renderings for the floats will also be revealed

The 2026 Battle of Flowers Parade is scheduled for Friday, April 24, in downtown San Antonio.

