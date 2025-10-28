New features for the 135th annual Battle of Flowers Parade to be revealed on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO – Twenty-five new features for the 135th annual Battle of Flowers Parade are expected to be revealed on Tuesday, according to a news release.
KSAT will livestream the 6 p.m. event at the San Antonio Garden Center in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
The news release provided specifics about what to anticipate for the revealing event, which can be read below:
The Battle of Flowers Parade theme
The public schools’ “Parade Within the Parade” theme
The Battle of Flowers Fiesta Medal
The Battle of Flowers Texas Flower Medal
Ten area high schools are set to join the parade with themed floats
Ten artist renderings for the floats will also be revealed
The 2026 Battle of Flowers Parade is scheduled for Friday, April 24, in downtown San Antonio.
