Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association selects 2026 poster design featuring Hill Country tribute

SAN ANTONIO – The official poster for San Antonio’s largest illuminated night parade will feature a tribute to those lost in the Hill Country floods.

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association selected Toria Hallowel’s design as the official poster for its 78th annual parade.

Hallowel’s artwork centered around this year’s parade theme “Adventures in Toyland.”

The artist embedded a subtle, but meaningful memorial within her design, featuring a toybox marked with the letters “CM,” a tribute to those who lost their lives during the Hill Country floods at Camp Mystic.

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade will take place April 25, 2026.

