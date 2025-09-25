Fiesta San Antonio unveils top 5 poster designs; winner will be announced in January

SAN ANTONIO – It’s barely autumn, but Fiesta San Antonio is already gearing up for the 2026 season.

During the Fiesta 2026 “5 to 1” official poster selection on Thursday, five local artists unveiled their poster designs for 2026.

Take a look at the designs in the video player above.

One student from each of the five Alamo Colleges — Northeast Lakeview College, Northwest Vista College, Palo Alto College, San Antonio College, and St. Philip’s College — submitted a design.

Each student artist presented their poster and described the theme and inspiration behind their work.

The poster and artist receiving the most votes at the event will be selected for the official 2026 Fiesta poster. The winning poster will be unveiled on Jan. 29, 2026, at 6 p.m.

Fiesta 2026 will take place from April 16 to 26. For more information, visit www.fiestasanantonio.org.

