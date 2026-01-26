Fiesta Especial crowns 2026 royal court

SAN ANTONIO – While the weather has many people adorning beanies and coats, the Fiesta Especial royal court is already dressed is crowns and capes.

Disability SA held their annual coronation Friday in preparation for Fiesta 2026. The group formed Fiesta Especial as a way to ensure children and adults with special needs have the same Fiesta experience as anyone else.

In addition to participating in events like the Battle of Flowers and Flambeau parades, the group’s most anticipated outing is Celebration Day, a private day at the Fiesta carnival where people can enjoy rides and games in a controlled and accessible environment.

This year’s coronation crowned 17 new members of the royal court. Each of them was responsible for raising money for local nonprofits. Together they raised over $42,000.

The top earners, Sam West and Breanna Harrison, were crowned king and queen.

“When I would see our individuals get crowned and sashed, what it did for them mentally and emotionally, it just brings tears to my eyes,” said Jacqueline Martinez-Munson, president of Fiesta Especial.

Munson’s daughter was queen in 2023. Since then, she’s continued to get the word out about the organization and promote inclusivity throughout Fiesta.

“They’re just like you and me. Just because they’re a little bit different, that doesn’t mean they get treated differently or get left out,” she said. “What Fiesta is about is to bring us all together.”

Fiesta Especial Celebration Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. Tuesday, April 21, at the Alamodome carnival.

More Fiesta 2026 coverage on KSAT.com: