Texas Cavaliers to announce 2026 River Parade celebrity grand marshal, parade theme

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Cavaliers will unveil details for the 2026 Texas Cavaliers River Parade on Thursday.

A news conference will take place at 10 a.m. at the Brackenridge Park Conservancy, located at 2611 Broadway in San Antonio.

Last year, the Texas Cavaliers Charitable Foundation raised $2.5 million for local children’s charities. This year, the organization aims to build on that momentum with new initiatives and celebrations tied to its 100th anniversary.

The Texas Cavaliers River Parade kicks off Fiesta on the first Monday of the festival.

On Thursday, the organization will unveil the parade theme, 2026 medal design and charitable honoree for the year.

The 81st Texas Cavaliers River Parade is scheduled for Monday, April 20, 2026. Medals for the event will soon be available for purchase on the Texas Cavaliers website. Ticket sales begin Dec. 1 for legacy ticket holders and open to the general public on Jan. 1, 2026.

Founded by civic and community leaders focused on preserving Alamo history, the Texas Cavaliers made history in 2023 by pledging $5 million to the Remember The Alamo Foundation. This was the largest charitable donation ever made to the foundation. Since then, they have raised nearly $7.5 million for the cause.