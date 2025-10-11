Nonprofit helps 90-year-old San Antonio cancer patient regain mobility with wheelchair ramp

SAN ANTONIO – Volunteers with the Texas Ramp Project spent Saturday morning building several wheelchair ramps across Bexar County for people in need.

To date, the nonprofit has donated more than 30,000 ramps to Texans statewide.

Pedro Garcia, a 90-year-old cancer patient and father of four, has had limited mobility getting in and out of his home since his diagnosis. His daughter said she reached out to area nonprofits for help, not expecting a response.

“When they came to do the measurements, oh my God, I was just in tears because they can help when I couldn’t do that, and that’s what I’m so appreciative of them,” Garcia’s daughter said. “Now it’s kind of like, now we’re taking care of him. He took care of us for a lot of years, and now it is our turn.”

Steve Swanson with TPR said the nonprofit is celebrating 40 years of constructing and assembling thousands of ramps across the state of Texas. The nonprofit invites local organizations, such as WellMed, to participate with no prior experience needed.

“There’s three other builds going on in Bexar County today [Saturday],” Swanson said. “So we have about a dozen team leaders, and we’re all volunteers. So we’re going to build about 200 ramps this year with the workforce we have.”

Garcia’s daughter said she’s going to volunteer with the group to help others in the same way they have helped her.

“[My dad’s] already wanted to go to the beach. We haven’t taken him to the beach in, I don’t even know when was the last time,” she said. “So he goes, ‘Now can I go fishing?’ I mean, he wants to do little things like that.”

Those interested in volunteering or seeking mobility assistance can visit the Texas Ramp Project’s website.

