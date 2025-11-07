SA Veterans Day Parade to go on after 50 troops forced to cancel due to ongoing shutdown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is preparing to honor its veterans this Saturday, Nov. 8, as the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade marches down Houston Street. However, the celebration will look a little different this year.

Organizers say about 50 active-duty service members from the U.S. Army and Navy, traditionally a large and visible part of the procession, will be absent after those units were forced to cancel their participation due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Despite the missing troops, parade organizers say the event will proceed as planned, with roughly 90 entries lined up, including high school bands, floats, equestrian groups and Veterans of Foreign Wars organizations.

New this year is the inaugural Veterans 5K run. The race begins at 10:30 a.m. and follows the same route as the parade, offering both in-person and virtual participation. Runners can pay a $35 registration fee and will receive a medal and a T-shirt. Click here to register.

Hector Lopez, president of the Veterans Day Parade Association, said there’s a lot of pride when they see those smiling faces on the sideline. “We all remember that very first day when we went to boot camp. We did our military service, got out, and just the immense amount of pride that we have and that I like to share with other service members,” Lopez said.