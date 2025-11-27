Skip to main content
How to watch ABC programming preempted by the Texas Cavaliers River Parade rerun on KSAT on Thanksgiving

You can catch a repeat episode of ‘The View’ at 1:35 a.m. Friday

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

SAN ANTONIO – If you want to add a little Fiesta fun to your Thanksgiving, KSAT will rerun coverage from the Texas Cavaliers River Parade on Thursday morning.

KSAT will air the special from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on all KSAT platforms, including KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

As a result, “The View” will be shown at a different time than usual.

“The View,” which will be a repeat, will air at 1:35 a.m. Friday, Nov. 28.

Watch below: Highlights from the 2025 Texas Cavaliers River Parade

