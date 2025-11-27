How to watch ABC programming preempted by the Texas Cavaliers River Parade rerun on KSAT on Thanksgiving
You can catch a repeat episode of ‘The View’ at 1:35 a.m. Friday
SAN ANTONIO – If you want to add a little Fiesta fun to your Thanksgiving, KSAT will rerun coverage from the Texas Cavaliers River Parade on Thursday morning.
KSAT will air the special from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on all KSAT platforms, including KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.
As a result, “The View” will be shown at a different time than usual.
“The View,” which will be a repeat, will air at 1:35 a.m. Friday, Nov. 28.
Watch below: Highlights from the 2025 Texas Cavaliers River Parade
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author
Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.