Planning to attend H-E-B tree lighting, 44th annual Ford Holiday River Parade? Here’s what to know

Illuminated floats will light up San Antonio River Walk for Ford Holiday River Parade

SAN ANTONIO – Two beloved celebrations will return to downtown San Antonio on Friday, bringing festive cheer.

The H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting at Travis Park and the Ford Holiday River Parade are traditionally held the day after Thanksgiving.

If you plan to attend one or both events, here’s everything you need to know.

H-E-B Christmas tree lighting ceremony

The free celebration will kick off with holiday festivities at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28, at Travis Park.

The 50-foot-tall grand fir will be decorated with more than 10,000 sparkling lights and filled with dozens of handmade ornaments.

Attendees can enjoy plenty of exciting activities, including letters to Santa, live entertainment, holiday crafts, giveaways and more.

VIA said it is partnering with H-E-B to provide free rides to the holiday event, according to a news release.

When boarding, VIA said passengers can just inform the operator that they are attending the H-E-B Tree lighting to ride fare-free.

The lighting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Ford Holiday River Parade

The parade starts at 6 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the Tobin Center. If you can’t make it, a live broadcast will be held at 7:05 p.m. from the Arneson River Theatre.

This year’s theme is “Merry Movie Magic.” Buddy the Elf, from the 2003 film “Elf,” will serve as the 2025 grand marshal.

The parade will feature more than 30 floats and 100,000+ holiday lights along the river path. Floats will be dedicated to the holiday season’s most iconic films, according to the parade’s website.

A free viewing area along the route is available where you can bring your own chair on a first-come, first-served basis. It’s located on the east side of the River Walk between Pecan Street and Richmond Avenue.

If you would rather watch from the Arneson River Theatre or selected route areas, tickets range from $15 to $40. Children 2 and older will require a ticket. Heads up, attendees: strollers, carriers or ice chests are not allowed at the River Walk for the event.

For more additional details on the parade and where to find tickets, click here.

Parking:

Some nearby parking lots and garages in the downtown area from the City of San Antonio website include:

St. Mary’s Garage: Located at 205 E Travis St.

Houston Street Garage: Located at 111 College St.

City Tower Garage: Located at 60 N Flores St.

Central Library Garage: Located at 600 Soledad

Convention Center Garage: Located at 41 S Bowie St. and 850 E. Commerce St.

Houston/Nolan Lot: Located at Houston at Elm under the Interstate 37 underpass.

Martinez Parking Lot: Located at South Alamo and Martinez streets

S Alamo Street: Located at 418 S Alamo

