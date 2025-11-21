🎄 Where to watch Christmas light displays in San Antonio, surrounding areas

SAN ANTONIO – It’s officially that time of year; get ready to experience a dazzling array of Christmas light displays across San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

While many attractions will open their holiday light displays soon, some are already welcoming visitors.

Things to Do More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Whether you’re looking for spectacular neighborhood decorations or large-scale light shows, there are plenty of places where you can check out Christmas light displays.

Here’s a list of where you can see twinkling lights in San Antonio and the surrounding areas:

COCA-COLA CLASSIC CHRISTMAS: The magical Christmas experience returns to Toyota Field from Nov. 28 through Dec. 28. Guests will enjoy an immersive holiday magic filled with millions of twinkling lights, ice skating and so much more. Click The magical Christmas experience returns to Toyota Field from Nov. 28 through Dec. 28. Guests will enjoy an immersive holiday magic filled with millions of twinkling lights, ice skating and so much more. Click here to view the list of dates and price ranges of the event.

CRUMBLING CASTLE LIGHTS: The The holiday drive-thru forest of lights located just north of Boerne returns starting Nov. 21 through Dec. 31. General admission tickets are $40, or the 2025 holiday season pass is $75. You can use the online-only coupon code CASTLE2025 for $5 off the ticket price.

HOLIDAYS ON HOUSTON STREET: The Christmas-themed celebration will transform five blocks of Houston Street, from Broadway Street to Legacy Park, into “a captivating holiday showcase” from Dec. 5 to Dec. 14. Visitors can walk beneath Christmas lights, enjoy holiday activities and immerse themselves in the celebration at every turn. Click The Christmas-themed celebration will transform five blocks of Houston Street, from Broadway Street to Legacy Park, into “a captivating holiday showcase” from Dec. 5 to Dec. 14. Visitors can walk beneath Christmas lights, enjoy holiday activities and immerse themselves in the celebration at every turn. Click here for more information.

JW MARRIOTT SAN ANTONIO RESORT & SPA: The winter wonderland returns to the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa from Nov. 22 through Jan. 4. This year, the attraction will showcase characters and scenes from “Frosty the Snowman” with colorful, grand ice sculptures. More details on tickets and hours can be found The winter wonderland returns to the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa from Nov. 22 through Jan. 4. This year, the attraction will showcase characters and scenes from “Frosty the Snowman” with colorful, grand ice sculptures. More details on tickets and hours can be found here

SAN ANTONIO BOTANICAL GARDEN: The San Antonio Botanical Garden is bringing back Illuminate, presented by H-E-B, from Nov. 21 through Jan. 11. Illuminate will feature new hand-crafted lanterns in collaboration with Tianyu Arts & Culture, the largest Chinese lantern festival producer in North America. It will also have glowing trails and illuminated sculptures. The event will be closed on Thanksgiving. More information can be found The San Antonio Botanical Garden is bringing back Illuminate, presented by H-E-B, from Nov. 21 through Jan. 11. Illuminate will feature new hand-crafted lanterns in collaboration with Tianyu Arts & Culture, the largest Chinese lantern festival producer in North America. It will also have glowing trails and illuminated sculptures. The event will be closed on Thanksgiving. More information can be found here

SAN ANTONIO ZOO: Zoo Lights, an annual winter wonderland celebration, returns to the San Antonio Zoo through Jan. 4. You and your family can get in the holiday spirit as you all explore miles of dazzling lights, festive music and whimsical displays. Click Zoo Lights, an annual winter wonderland celebration, returns to the San Antonio Zoo through Jan. 4. You and your family can get in the holiday spirit as you all explore miles of dazzling lights, festive music and whimsical displays. Click here for more details.

SANTA’S RANCH: The drive-thru Christmas lights park will remain open to the public until Sunday, Jan. 4. The drive-thru Christmas lights park will remain open to the public until Sunday, Jan. 4. Santa’s Ranch is open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. every Friday through Saturday and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. However, on the final day of the celebration, the park will be open until 11 p.m. A single pass is $37 per vehicle, and a season pass is $74. Santa’s Ranch is located at 9561 Interstate 35 North in New Braunfels.

SEAWORLD CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION: is bringing back its “one-of-a-kind” Christmas celebration, featuring festive foods and the largest Christmas light display through Jan. 4. The celebration is included with park admission. SeaWorld San Antonio is bringing back its “one-of-a-kind” Christmas celebration, featuring festive foods and the largest Christmas light display through Jan. 4. The celebration is included with park admission.

SIX FLAGS FIESTA TEXAS: Holiday in the Park is transforming into a winter wonderland from Nov. 22 through Dec. 23. Families can enjoy 2.5 million twinkling lights and more than 75,000 decorations, including a new 70-foot artificial fir tree. The celebration is included with park admission.

Texas A&M University-San Antonio: The university is hosting its 10th annual The university is hosting its 10th annual Lights of Esperanza celebration from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 2 at One University Way. The university will have over 30,000 lights sparkling across the campus.

THE JONES CHRISTMAS RANCH: Enjoy watching more than 4 million synchronized lights nightly through Dec. 31. The drive-thru experience is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $40 per vehicle.

THE LIGHT PARK: The twinkling light celebration is coming to San Antonio and Selma through Jan. 4. The Light Park will be hosted at Mission Ballpark, located at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium, and at Retama Park. Pre-season tickets range from $29.99-$39.99 until Nov. 6. More details can be found The twinkling light celebration is coming to San Antonio and Selma through Jan. 4. The Light Park will be hosted at Mission Ballpark, located at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium, and at Retama Park. Pre-season tickets range from $29.99-$39.99 until Nov. 6. More details can be found here

THE SOUTH POLE: The drive-thru attraction is officially open to the public through Jan. 4. The park, located at 5135 N. Loop 1604 E. near Judson Road, is open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $40 per vehicle. Click The drive-thru attraction is officially open to the public through Jan. 4. The park, located at 5135 N. Loop 1604 E. near Judson Road, is open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $40 per vehicle. Click here for more information.

UNIVERSITY OF THE INCARNATE WORD: Celebrate the season with dazzling lights, live entertainment, food and more during the 39th annual Light the Way Holiday Festival on Nov. 22 at the University of the Incarnate Word. Additional details can be found Celebrate the season with dazzling lights, live entertainment, food and more during the 39th annual Light the Way Holiday Festival on Nov. 22 at the University of the Incarnate Word. Additional details can be found here

WALKWAY OF LIGHTS: Take a drive to Marble Falls and enjoy the Take a drive to Marble Falls and enjoy the Walkway of Lights starting Nov. 21 through Jan. 3 at Lakeside Park & Beach, 305 Buena Vista Drive. The annual holiday tradition will be open daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Attendees can get in for $2 each person.

WINDCREST: The City of Windcrest is bringing back a decades-old tradition. This year’s theme for the Light Up season is “A Storybook Christmas!” A contest is held to pick the most beautifully decorated homes in various judging categories, and the public is invited to drive along neighborhood streets to view the brightly lit displays. The lights will remain on until Dec. 31. To view all the 2025 Light Up season date events, click The City of Windcrest is bringing back a decades-old tradition. This year’s theme for the Light Up season is “A Storybook Christmas!” A contest is held to pick the most beautifully decorated homes in various judging categories, and the public is invited to drive along neighborhood streets to view the brightly lit displays. The lights will remain on until Dec. 31. To view all the 2025 Light Up season date events, click here

Read also: