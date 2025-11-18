Holiday spirit shines before Thanksgiving with Christmas lights illuminating homes

SAN ANTONIO – Thanksgiving is next week, and many people are already embracing the holiday spirit.

From Christmas music playing in stores to those twinkling lights illuminating homes across neighborhoods.

“Christmas is just huge for my family,” said homeowner Josh Kearns. “We love this time of year, and I mean we put them (the lights) up early. I mean, it’s early November, but we celebrate Christmas for two months.”

Christmas is a significant event for the Kearns family.

“We love the decorations,” said Kearns. “We love that smile it puts on the kids’ faces.”

Those decorations include beautiful lights on their home.

Kearns hired a Christmas light professional to help with installations.

“I don’t ever want to get up on the roof because I’d probably fall because I’m clumsy,” Kearns said, in part. “I always wanted to decorate my house and make it look really nice, but I didn’t necessarily know how.”

Local installers say that demand ramps up fast this time of year. Marcos Tapia, owner of Papa Marcs Lawn and Landscaping, says his crews have been busy since early November.

“We’d rather take the safety and put it in our hands,” Tapia explained. “Versus having a customer be like, ‘Oh man, I tried to get on the roof and I fell’. Or they’re just like, ‘I’m done with ladders.’”

Tapia said his company is receiving more calls than ever for permanent holiday lights this year, a trend growing nationwide.

“As far as cost goes, with the traditional lights, of course, you have that cost every year that you pay to install them, to remove them, versus the cost of the permanent lights,” Tapia said. “Of course, it’s a higher cost upfront (for permanent lights), but it comes out cheaper at the end of the day.”

How much can homeowners actually expect to spend?

The short answer: it varies. Most companies avoid giving prices over the phone because the cost depends on several factors, such as the size of the home, roof steepness, number of stories and the complexity of the design.

According to HomeGuide, basic roofline installations cost between $250 and $1,500; larger homes or more intricate designs cost around $750 to $5,000; and permanent lighting systems cost even more due to advanced equipment and single-install convenience.

Permanent lights also offer year-round customizable color schemes, meaning one installation can carry you through Christmas, birthdays, sports celebrations and more events.

However, some experts recommend finding a company or business that will install your Christmas lights, which can help lower costs.

Keep in mind that some companies may use only their own lighting for ease of installation and storage.