Illuminate returns to San Antonio Botanical Garden in November

The San Antonio Botanical Garden is bringing back Illuminate in November

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden is bringing back Illuminate, presented by H-E-B, for the holiday season starting in late November.

The event will feature new hand-crafted lanterns in collaboration with Tianyu Arts & Culture, the largest Chinese lantern festival producer in North America. It will also have glowing trails and illuminated sculptures.

Recommended Videos

“Perfect for families, festive gatherings with friends, or a memorable date night, Illuminate invites guests to explore dazzling scenes that blend art, culture, and nature in a one-of-a-kind holiday tradition, unique to San Antonio,” a news release said.

This year, Illuminate will also have several themed nights, such as Sensory-Friendly Night, Family Night, Ugly Sweater Night, and a sparkling New Year’s Eve “All the Glitters Party.”

The event is suitable for all ages. However, an adult must accompany anyone under the age of 18.

Entry times will be available every 30 minutes between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. from Nov. 21 through Jan. 11, 2026. The event is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Click here for admission pricing and additional details.