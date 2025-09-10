Holidays on Houston Street to return downtown with lights, activities and more

SAN ANTONIO – Holidays on Houston Street is returning to downtown San Antonio for its third year, according to a news release.

The Christmas-themed celebration transforms five blocks of Houston Street, from Broadway Street to Legacy Park, into “a captivating holiday showcase.”

Recommended Videos

Things to Do More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

From Dec. 5 to Dec. 14, visitors can walk beneath Christmas lights, enjoy holiday activities and immerse themselves in the celebration at every turn.

Holidays on Houston Street this year offers a week of events leading up to the Holiday Market Weekend starting on Dec. 12, the release stated.

The initiative begins on Nov. 28 with a dazzling night that illuminates both Houston Street and the San Antonio River Walk with the Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony.

“Now in its third year, Holidays on Houston has blossomed into a signature destination event, shining alongside San Antonio’s most beloved holiday traditions,” said Mario Bass, president and CEO of Visit San Antonio.

People are encouraged to plan ahead as the holiday season is a busy time downtown.

The release stated that there will be heavy traffic and several street closures. Consider using public transportation, rideshare or even biking before heading out.

The City of San Antonio’s SAPark website is available for additional parking options. For a complete list of city-owned parking garages, lots and meters, click here.

Some of the events can be read below.

SATX 5K

The SATX 5K takes place on Dec. 5. Registration is available on the San Antonio Marathon website.

A Taste of Holidays on Houston Street

People are invited to join restaurants between Navarro and North St. Mary’s streets for “a unique culinary experience” on Dec. 6.

The release stated that attendees can dine beneath holiday lights.

Market Weekend

Over 50 vendors with holiday-themed items, including artisan crafts and locally made clothing, candles, treats and gifts, will be available from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14.

Other Holidays on Houston Street events, as well as ticket information, can be accessed here.

More things to do stories on KSAT