LIST: Where to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – Hispanic Heritage Month, a month-long celebration honoring the history and vibrant culture of Hispanic and Latino communities, returns next week.

The celebration kicks off on Sept. 15 and ends on Oct. 15.

Recommended Videos

Things to Do More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Several places are hosting events to mark the celebration. From parades and festivals to cultural exhibits and performances, the city will offer many ways to honor Hispanic Heritage Month.

Here’s a list of places to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month around the city:

44th annual Dieciséis de Septiembre Parade

Avenida Guadalupe Association will host the 44th annual Dieciséis de Septiembre Parade from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 13 at the corner of Brazos Street and Guadalupe Street.

The parade will continue west through San Antonio’s historic Mexican American district, according to the City of San Antonio’s website.

The event is free and open to the public.

Diez y Seis Mariachi Festival

The mariachi festival will feature performances by middle and high school students from schools in San Antonio and surrounding areas.

The free festival will be held from 2-9 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Arneson River Theatre.

More information can be found here.

Diez y Sies de Septiembre Charreada

The San Antonio Charro Association will host its Diez y Sies de Septiembre Charreada event from 3-6 p.m. on Sept. 20 at 6126 Padre Drive.

Tickets are $15, and children 12 and under get in for free.

For more information, click here.

FotoSeptiembre

The Centro Cultural Aztlan will display images from the “FotoSeptiembre - Celebrating Latino Culture and Community” exhibit as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. The free exhibit will be on display through Oct. 16, Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here for more information.

El Grito San Antonio 2025

Prepare to celebrate Mexico’s independence at Market Square during El Grito San Antonio.

Hosted by the Consulate General of Mexico, the cultural programming is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with the civic ceremony at 8 p.m. on Sept. 12.

From Sept. 13-14, Fiestas Patrias will continue the celebration with plenty of entertainment, food and art vendors. The event runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Sept. 13, and from noon to 9 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Click here for more information.

Mariachi Mondays at Pearl

Starting Sept. 15, Pearl will host Mariachi Mondays at Pearl Park from 6-7 p.m. as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. Additional event dates include Sept. 22, Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and Oct. 13.

Nuestras Voces: Stories of Resilience

The Guadalupe Dance Company, Mariachi Azteca de America musicians and Conjunto Guadalupe will perform a culturally significant dance production from 7:30-9 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the Buena Vista Theater, UTSA downtown campus.

Tickets start at $30. For more information, click here.

Sabores de México at Pearl

Pearl will host a culinary experience from 6-10 p.m. on Sept. 13 at Stable Hall, 307 Pearl Parkway.

Mexican Society of Grillers and grill master Alejandro Gutiérrez will host the event, showcasing the bold, ancestral flavors of northern Mexico, according to Pearl’s website.

Sabores de México will kick off Pearl’s month-long programming to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Tickets range from $125-$250.

Viva Dieciséis

Pearl will honor Mexico’s independence with a civic ceremony with the Consulate General of Mexico from 6-9 p.m. on Sept. 15.

There will be live mariachi performances, a local artist showcase and more.

More information can be found here.

This list will be updated as more places announce events.

Read also: