Carver Community Cultural Center announces 2025-2026 season

SAN ANTONO – The historic Carver Community Cultural Center announced its new season lineup Thursday night.
The schedule is filled with 11 different acts, and the headliners for this season are legendary performers Stanley Clarke and Mavis Staples.
Recommended Videos
At the season premiere party, Carver Community Cultural Center Executive Director Cassandra Parker-Nowicki said, “One of the things that really excites us about the artists that we bring here is that not only are they exceptionally talented, but they’re also infinitely curious. Like these are innovators. These are people that are constantly exploring and experimenting and pushing or sometimes obliterating the boundaries of their particular craft.”
In addition to the 11 main stage productions, the center also announced 4 upcoming acts to their “Little Carver” intimate series.
For more information on any of the shows and to buy tickets, click here.
Here’s a full list of all the scheduled performances:
Mainstage Artists
Stanley Clarke - Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025
Avery Sunshine - Saturday Nov. 8, 2025
Mavis Staples - Friday, Nov. 21, 2025
J-Darius & The Experience - Friday, Dec. 12, 2025
Parsons Dance - Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026
The String Queens- Friday, Feb. 20, 2026
Turtle Island Quartet - Friday, March 6, 2026
Tomorrow Will Be Sunday - March 26-28, 2026
Felon: An America Washi Tale - Friday, April 10, 2026
Leah Glenn Dance Theatre - Saturday, May 2, 2026
Take 6 - Saturday, June 6, 2026
Intimate Series
Mr. FUNkateer - Friday, Oct. 17, 2025
Joaquin & The Glowliners - Friday, Nov. 14, 2025
Shannon Sionna - Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026
The Bluprint Band- Saturday, March 14, 2026
Related stories on KSAT.com: