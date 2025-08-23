Carver Community Cultural Center announces 2025-2026 season

SAN ANTONO – The historic Carver Community Cultural Center announced its new season lineup Thursday night.

The schedule is filled with 11 different acts, and the headliners for this season are legendary performers Stanley Clarke and Mavis Staples.

Recommended Videos

At the season premiere party, Carver Community Cultural Center Executive Director Cassandra Parker-Nowicki said, “One of the things that really excites us about the artists that we bring here is that not only are they exceptionally talented, but they’re also infinitely curious. Like these are innovators. These are people that are constantly exploring and experimenting and pushing or sometimes obliterating the boundaries of their particular craft.”

Carver Community Cultural Center (KSAT 2025)

In addition to the 11 main stage productions, the center also announced 4 upcoming acts to their “Little Carver” intimate series.

For more information on any of the shows and to buy tickets, click here.

Here’s a full list of all the scheduled performances:

Mainstage Artists

Stanley Clarke - Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025

Avery Sunshine - Saturday Nov. 8, 2025

Mavis Staples - Friday, Nov. 21, 2025

J-Darius & The Experience - Friday, Dec. 12, 2025

Parsons Dance - Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026

The String Queens- Friday, Feb. 20, 2026

Turtle Island Quartet - Friday, March 6, 2026

Tomorrow Will Be Sunday - March 26-28, 2026

Felon: An America Washi Tale - Friday, April 10, 2026

Leah Glenn Dance Theatre - Saturday, May 2, 2026

Take 6 - Saturday, June 6, 2026

Intimate Series

Mr. FUNkateer - Friday, Oct. 17, 2025

Joaquin & The Glowliners - Friday, Nov. 14, 2025

Shannon Sionna - Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026

The Bluprint Band- Saturday, March 14, 2026

Related stories on KSAT.com: