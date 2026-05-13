🧪 Science with Sarah: Diet Coke & Mentos geysers! 🌋

Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment in the video player above.
Hello parents, teachers and students! Yep, I’m sure you’ve heard of this classic. Science with Sarah for the 2025-2026 school year ends with a bang. Here’s how you can do it with your kiddos.
Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it. To view, click on the video player above. Check out our Science with Sarah webpage for more fun science experiments!
HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED
A piece of paper
Scotch tape
Index card
Roll of Mentos
2L Diet Coke bottle (the smaller ones don’t work as well)
DO THE EXPERIMENT
Make a Mentos dispenser by rolling up a piece of paper and taping it into a tube shape
Stack the Mentos into the paper tube. You’ll use the index card to keep the Mentos in the tube until it’s time to drop them into the Diet Coke.
Unscrew the 2L Diet Coke bottle and place it on the ground
Drop all of the Mentos into the Diet Coke bottle using the paper tube and index card, step back and watch the geyser launch into the sky
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.