🧪 Science with Sarah: Diet Coke & Mentos geysers! 🌋

Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment in the video player above.

Hello parents, teachers and students! Yep, I’m sure you’ve heard of this classic. Science with Sarah for the 2025-2026 school year ends with a bang. Here’s how you can do it with your kiddos.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it. To view, click on the video player above. Check out our Science with Sarah webpage for more fun science experiments!

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

A piece of paper

Scotch tape

Index card

Roll of Mentos

2L Diet Coke bottle (the smaller ones don’t work as well)

DO THE EXPERIMENT