Brackenridge Park Conservancy breaks ground on $12 million playscape area

SAN ANTONIO – The Brackenridge Park Conservancy broke ground this week on a two-acre playscape designed for families to enjoy the outdoor elements that the park has to offer.

The Nature Playscape was developed with extensive input from community members, according to a news release.

The playscape will feature natural climbing structures, shaded areas, water play spaces, gardens with native plants, accessible pathways and more.

Concept design of the Nature Playscape at Brackenridge Park. (Copyright 2026 by Brackenridge Park Conservancy - All rights reserved.)

“This playscape shows what happens when a community comes together with a shared vision,” said Chris Maitre, the chief executive officer of the Brackenridge Park Conservancy. “San Antonio families told us they wanted a place where all children, regardless of ability, could explore, play, and feel a sense of belonging in nature.”

According to the release, the conservancy partnered with the City of San Antonio, Skanksa, Susan Naylor, John R. & Greli N. Less Charitable Trust, the Ewing Halsell Foundation and others on the project.

The nearly $12 million investment includes $9.7 million in construction, more than $1 million in design and permitting and $750,000 to incorporate trees for shade.

While construction is underway, the conservancy said that fundraising efforts continue to ensure that the entire vision for the playscape comes to fruition.

The conservancy is also inviting the community to be a part of the project through its commemorative brick campaign.

The playscape is expected to be completed by summer 2027, the release states.

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