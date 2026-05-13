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Spurs announce partnerships with 9 firms ahead of new arena, additional Project Marvel development

The organization made the announcement on Wednesday morning

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

San Antonio skyline. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E), the parent company of the San Antonio Spurs, revealed a team of million-dollar firms it hopes will help bring its new downtown basketball arena to life.

The organization announced a team of nine firms that “will lead key aspects” of the Spurs downtown arena and entertainment district:

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  • CAA ICON, who specializes in project management for sports and entertainment venue development
  • Goldman Sachs as financial advisors
  • Hunton Andrews Kurth, LLP as legal counsel
  • Jorge Rodriguez Financial Consulting as financial consultants
  • Marquee Development, who will be in charge of developing the district
  • Overland International as architects for the downtown arena
  • Pape-Dawson as civil engineers
  • Sasaki to masterplan the entire district
  • Stafford Sports as advisory and strategic planners

The new arena and district will also collaborate with local businesses and community partners, an SS&E news release said.

“We are bringing together the right partners to deliver something San Antonio can be proud of,” SS&E CEO RC Buford said in a news release. “We are combining world-class capabilities with local insight to ensure this project reflects the character of our city and creates meaningful opportunities for our community.”

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