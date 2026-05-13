Spurs announce partnerships with 9 firms ahead of new arena, additional Project Marvel development

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E), the parent company of the San Antonio Spurs, revealed a team of million-dollar firms it hopes will help bring its new downtown basketball arena to life.

The organization announced a team of nine firms that “will lead key aspects” of the Spurs downtown arena and entertainment district:

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CAA ICON, who specializes in project management for sports and entertainment venue development

Goldman Sachs as financial advisors

Hunton Andrews Kurth, LLP as legal counsel

Jorge Rodriguez Financial Consulting as financial consultants

Marquee Development, who will be in charge of developing the district

Overland International as architects for the downtown arena

Pape-Dawson as civil engineers

Sasaki to masterplan the entire district

Stafford Sports as advisory and strategic planners

The new arena and district will also collaborate with local businesses and community partners, an SS&E news release said.

“We are bringing together the right partners to deliver something San Antonio can be proud of,” SS&E CEO RC Buford said in a news release. “We are combining world-class capabilities with local insight to ensure this project reflects the character of our city and creates meaningful opportunities for our community.”

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