South Side boutique becomes go-to spot for custom Spurs fashion in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – More than an hour before the doors opened at PinkBerry Boutique on San Antonio’s South Side, a line had already formed outside the store for its latest Spurs-themed clothing drop.

Some customers even traveled from outside the city for a chance to shop the boutique’s custom designs.

PinkBerry Boutique, located on South Hackberry Street, has spent the past two years building a loyal following with custom San Antonio Spurs-inspired clothing and accessories.

Owner Wendy Guiterrez said demand for the store’s exclusive game-day apparel has surged during the Spurs’ playoff run this season.

“It’s still surreal for me,” Guiterrez said. “It’s been crazy. It’s been a very busy season.”

The boutique offers everything from jewelry and hats to custom airbrushed shirts and one-of-a-kind apparel designed specifically for the shop.

“You will not find another airbrush shirt in town,” Guiterrez said. “These are all specifically made for PinkBerry.”

Guiterrez said an artist creates original designs for the boutique before adding her own personal touches to the pieces.

The shop’s growing popularity has also attracted members of the Spurs players’ families. Guiterrez recently created custom designs for the families of Spurs players Jordan McLaughlin and Keldon Johnson.

Guiterrez said the business’s success has been rewarding, especially as more customers tell her they are excited to see a trendy shopping destination thrive on the South Side.

“I’ve had several customers reach out to me, and they’re like, ‘Thank you for being on the South Side,’” Gutierrez said. “Now they have somewhere that they can come in and get cute stuff.”

Like many of her customers, Guiterrez said she hopes the Spurs continue winning.

“Oh, absolutely,” she said. “We’re big Spurs fans.”

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