San Antonio family shares heartbreak after couple dies in murder-suicide along Southwest Loop 410

This story may contain information that is not suitable for all audiences and has themes of domestic violence and suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 911. There is a list of more resources at the end of this article.

SAN ANTONIO – A son of two parents, who died last week in a murder-suicide, said his family remains “heartbroken and in shock” as he spoke to reporters on Tuesday outside a Southwest Side home.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the couple as Armando Hernandez and Elia Zereth Hernandez, who were both 46. SAPD initially said both were found with apparent gunshot wounds and pronounced dead in a vehicle on May 6 along Southwest Loop 410 near Valley Hi Drive.

The son requested that his identity not be shown during the news conference.

“We are still trying to process the devastating loss together,” the son said surrounded by family. “We hope they will be remembered — not for the tragedy of how they passed, but for the way they lived: with love for their family, compassion for others and the light they brought into so many peoples’ lives.”

Two days after the shootings, the medical examiner’s office ruled Armando Hernandez’s death a suicide and ruled Elia Zereth Hernandez’s death a homicide on Friday.

Armando Hernandez was a Southwest ISD police corporal, according to the district and online licensing records. He worked for the department for more than 15 years.

Elia Zereth Hernandez was listed as Armando Hernandez’s wife, according to records obtained by KSAT from the Bexar County Clerk’s Office.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

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