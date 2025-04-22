Tobin Center for the Performing Arts releases 2025-2026 season lineup

SAN ANTONIO – The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts has announced its upcoming season, featuring main-stage productions, a dance series, the local 100A Production series and a new immersive collection.
Broadway fan-favorites like “STOMP”, “The Music Man” and “Spamalot” will be featured in the Frost Signature Series in the H-E-B Performance Hall. Other interactive experiences, such as “The Long Christmas Dinner” and “Clue: A Walking Mystery,” will also be produced.
For their new immersive collection, guests will be drawn into the experience like never before.
“Through multisensory environments and innovative staging, the Tobin Immersive Collection dissolves the line between artist and observer, redefining what it means to experience live performance,” the theater said in a press release.
Tickets and subscriptions for shows can be purchased here or at the Tobin Center box office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
2025–2026 Frost Signature Series in the H-E-B Performance Hall
Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan 31, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 6, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 7, 2026 |7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 23, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 24, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 7, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 8, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.
2025–2026 Tobin Dance Series in the HEB Performance Hall
Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Pre-show lecture at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 | 7:30 p.m.
Pre-show lecture at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 5, 2026 | 7:30 p.m.
Pre-show lecture at 6:30 p.m.
100A Productions 2025 – 2026 Season in the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater
GREATER TUNA – Jaston Williams, Ed Howard and Joe Sears
Thursday - Friday, Aug. 7-8, 2025 | 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 | 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025 | 2 p.m.
THE LONG CHRISTMAS DINNER – Thornton Wilder
Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 | 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 | 8 p.m.
GLASS MENAGERIE – Tennessee Williams
Wednesday to Friday, Feb. 11–13, 2026 | 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 | 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026 | 2 p.m.
EDUCATING RITA – Willy Russell
Wednesday to Friday, May 13-15, 2026 | 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 16, 2026 | 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 17, 2026 | 2 p.m.
Industry Night Readings in the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theatre
THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST –
Monday, July 7, 2025 | 7 p.m.
Cocktail Hour begins at 6 p.m.
OLEANNA –
Monday, Oct. 13, 2025| 7 p.m.
Cocktail Hour begins at 6 p.m.
Monday, January 25, 2026 |7 p.m.
Cocktail Hour begins at 6 p.m.
Monday, June 15, 2026 |7 p.m.
Cocktail Hour begins at 6 p.m.
Tobin Immersive Collection
Multiple Locations
Thursday to Sunday, May 8-15, 2026
Thursday – Friday | Reservations every 20 minutes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday – Sunday | Reservations every 20 minutes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
THE RESET: AN IMMERSIVE SOUND HEALING EXPERIENCE WITH DAVIN YOUNGS
H-E-B Performance Hall Wednesday, June 28, 2026 | Noon & 4:30 p.m.
