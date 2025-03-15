Skip to main content
Clear icon
76º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Broadway in San Antonio at the Majestic Theatre announces 2025-26 season lineup

Lineup includes HAMILTON, The Outsiders, Disney’s Beauty at the Beast, The Tina Turner Musical and others

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Majestic Theatre, San Antonio, Things To Do, Musical, Entertainment
Photo from MajesticEmpire.com.

SAN ANTONIO – Broadway in San Antonio at the Majestic Theatre has announced the 2025-26 season lineup featuring ten musicals, according to a press release.

The lineup includes the 2024 Tony Award-winning best musical, The Outsiders, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Water for Elephants, and the return of Hamilton.

Recommended Videos

The full-season schedule

  • Kimberly Akimbo — Sept. 23-28, 2025
  • The Outsiders — Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, 2025
  • Disney’s Beauty and The Beast — Nov. 19-30, 2025
  • Elf — Dec. 23-28, 2025
  • Water for Elephants — Jan. 20-25, 2026
  • A Beautiful Noice: The Neil Diamond Musical — Feb. 24 to March 1, 2026
  • TINA: The Tina Turner Musical — April 3-4, 2026
  • Chicago — May 1-2, 2026
  • & Juliet — July 7-12, 2026
  • HAMILTON — July 28 to Aug. 9, 2026

“From timeless classics to bold new stories, the lineup promises to be an exciting journey that will inspire, entertain and move audiences,” said the General Manager of the Majestic Theatre Emily Smith.

Current 2025-25 subscribers will be automatically renewed into an eight-show package on March 25, 2025, the release said. New packages are also available, starting at $285.

Subscribers can add the TINA: The Tina Turner Musical and CHICAGO as season options.

Tickets to individual shows are expected to be available later.

For more information on tickets and the 2025-26 season, click here.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS