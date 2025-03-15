Broadway in San Antonio at the Majestic Theatre announces 2025-26 season lineup

SAN ANTONIO – Broadway in San Antonio at the Majestic Theatre has announced the 2025-26 season lineup featuring ten musicals, according to a press release.

The lineup includes the 2024 Tony Award-winning best musical, The Outsiders, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Water for Elephants, and the return of Hamilton.

Recommended Videos

The full-season schedule

Kimberly Akimbo — Sept. 23-28, 2025

The Outsiders — Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, 2025

Disney’s Beauty and The Beast — Nov. 19-30, 2025

Elf — Dec. 23-28, 2025

Water for Elephants — Jan. 20-25, 2026

A Beautiful Noice: The Neil Diamond Musical — Feb. 24 to March 1, 2026

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical — April 3-4, 2026

Chicago — May 1-2, 2026

& Juliet — July 7-12, 2026

HAMILTON — July 28 to Aug. 9, 2026

“From timeless classics to bold new stories, the lineup promises to be an exciting journey that will inspire, entertain and move audiences,” said the General Manager of the Majestic Theatre Emily Smith.

Current 2025-25 subscribers will be automatically renewed into an eight-show package on March 25, 2025, the release said. New packages are also available, starting at $285.

Subscribers can add the TINA: The Tina Turner Musical and CHICAGO as season options.

Tickets to individual shows are expected to be available later.

Things to Do More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

For more information on tickets and the 2025-26 season, click here.