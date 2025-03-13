David Lee Garza, William Beckmann among 2025 Poteet Strawberry Festival performance lineup

POTEET, Texas – Get “berry” excited to jam out at this year’s Poteet Strawberry Festival.
The 78th annual Poteet Strawberry Festival will be held April 11, 12, and 13 on festival grounds at 9199 N. State Highway 16 in Poteet, just south of Bexar County.
However, for the first time, the festival is opening its gates on Thursday, April 10, for a free performance by Grammy Award-winning Tejano artist David Lee Garza y Los Musicales.
The Poteet native will kick off the festivities for the first-ever Berry Bash Musical Thursday.
This year’s other festival music lineup features De Parranda, That Mexican OT and William Beckmann.
The festival is expected to invite over 100,000 attendees for a weekend of food, music, carnival and strawberries.
Here’s a breakdown of the family-friendly festival’s music lineup:
Thursday, April 10
- David Lee Garza y Los Musicales — 6 p.m., Berry Bash Musical Thursday
Friday, April 11
- Isaac Jacob — 7:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- Grupo Luxoria — 8 p.m., Main Stage
- Sammy Arriaga — 8:45 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- Adverzo — 9 p.m., Main Stage
- Rick Trevino — 10:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- De Parranda — 10:30 p.m., Main Stage
Saturday, April 12:
- Solido — 6:30 p.m., Main Stage
- Davis Brothers — 8 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- Elida Reyna y Avante — 8:30 p.m., Main Stage
- Vincent Mason — 9:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- DJ / Heavy Weight Musik — 10 p.m., Main Stage
- Lil Keke — 10:45 p.m., Main Stage
- Kolby Cooper — 11:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- That Mexican OT with Drody — 11:30 p.m., Main Stage
Sunday, April 13:
- John Conlee — 3 p.m., Main Stage
- Mark Wills — 4:30 p.m., Main Stage
- Los Morales — 6 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- The Frontmen of Country — 6 p.m., Main Stage
- Grupo Zenzio — 7:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- William Clark Green — 7:30 p.m., Main Stage
- Los Palominos — 9 p.m., Lions Club Stage
- William Beckmann — 9 p.m., Main Stage
Tickets
Online single-entry tickets for ages 13 and over are priced at $15 for Friday and $20 for Saturday and Sunday, with a three-day pass available for $50 online.
VIP packages are also available for purchase.
Tickets can be purchased here.
Strawberry Festival history
The first Strawberry Festival was held in 1948 after World War II ended. The Poteet Rotary Club organized the event with hopes of getting returning veterans back into farming. That first festival was held the second weekend in April in downtown Poteet and had over 5,000 attendees.
The festival continues to promote strawberry farming in Atascosa County but also provides funding back into the community through various scholarships for local students.
