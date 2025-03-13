David Lee Garza, William Beckmann among 2025 Poteet Strawberry Festival performance lineup

POTEET, Texas – Get “berry” excited to jam out at this year’s Poteet Strawberry Festival.

The 78th annual Poteet Strawberry Festival will be held April 11, 12, and 13 on festival grounds at 9199 N. State Highway 16 in Poteet, just south of Bexar County.

However, for the first time, the festival is opening its gates on Thursday, April 10, for a free performance by Grammy Award-winning Tejano artist David Lee Garza y Los Musicales.

The Poteet native will kick off the festivities for the first-ever Berry Bash Musical Thursday.

This year’s other festival music lineup features De Parranda, That Mexican OT and William Beckmann.

The festival is expected to invite over 100,000 attendees for a weekend of food, music, carnival and strawberries.

Here’s a breakdown of the family-friendly festival’s music lineup:

Thursday, April 10

David Lee Garza y Los Musicales — 6 p.m., Berry Bash Musical Thursday

Friday, April 11

Isaac Jacob — 7:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage

Grupo Luxoria — 8 p.m., Main Stage

Sammy Arriaga — 8:45 p.m., Lions Club Stage

Adverzo — 9 p.m., Main Stage

Rick Trevino — 10:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage

De Parranda — 10:30 p.m., Main Stage

Saturday, April 12:

Solido — 6:30 p.m., Main Stage

Davis Brothers — 8 p.m., Lions Club Stage

Elida Reyna y Avante — 8:30 p.m., Main Stage

Vincent Mason — 9:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage

DJ / Heavy Weight Musik — 10 p.m., Main Stage

Lil Keke — 10:45 p.m., Main Stage

Kolby Cooper — 11:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage

That Mexican OT with Drody — 11:30 p.m., Main Stage

Sunday, April 13:

John Conlee — 3 p.m., Main Stage

Mark Wills — 4:30 p.m., Main Stage

Los Morales — 6 p.m., Lions Club Stage

The Frontmen of Country — 6 p.m., Main Stage

Grupo Zenzio — 7:30 p.m., Lions Club Stage

William Clark Green — 7:30 p.m., Main Stage

Los Palominos — 9 p.m., Lions Club Stage

William Beckmann — 9 p.m., Main Stage

Tickets

Online single-entry tickets for ages 13 and over are priced at $15 for Friday and $20 for Saturday and Sunday, with a three-day pass available for $50 online.

VIP packages are also available for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Strawberry Festival history

The first Strawberry Festival was held in 1948 after World War II ended. The Poteet Rotary Club organized the event with hopes of getting returning veterans back into farming. That first festival was held the second weekend in April in downtown Poteet and had over 5,000 attendees.

The festival continues to promote strawberry farming in Atascosa County but also provides funding back into the community through various scholarships for local students.

