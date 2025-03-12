Pitbull, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton to headline free NCAA March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Big names in music are heading to the Alamo City to perform at the 2025 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in April.

Pitbull, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Doechii and Benson Boone are among just some of the artists announced for the festival, which is from April 4-6.

The free festival will be held at the Tower Park at Hemisfair and tips off the full weekend of the Men’s Final Four festivities.

The following artists will perform for these scheduled events:

Friday, April 4 – AT&T Block Party: Headlined by Pitbull Performances by Doechii and Ravyn Lenae AT&T customers can use the AT&T Fast Lane for expedited entry.

Saturday, April 5 – Coca-Cola LIVE!: Headlined by Jelly Roll Performances by T-Pain and Willow Avalon Features the Coca-Cola Chill House with various Coca-Cola flavors and photo ops.

Sunday, April 6 – Capital One JamFest®: Headlined by 11x GRAMMY® Award-winning Chris Stapleton. Performances by Benson Boone, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Brothers Osborne. Capital One cardholders receive entry through the Cardholder Priority Access Line and access to the exclusive Cardholder Lounge.



The schedule is as follows:

Friday, April 5 – AT&T Block Party Performances from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time

Saturday, April 6 – Coca Cola LIVE! Performances from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time

Sunday, April 7 – Capital One JamFest ® Performances from 2:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. local time



Find more details about the festival here.

