SAPD officer on motorcycle hospitalized after single-vehicle crash on I-35, police say Officials: The officer hit a barrier on the interstate after riding through a patch of mud BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio police officer riding a motorcycle was hospitalized Thursday morning after a crash on Interstate 35.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-35 at Loop 1604, which is located near Olympia Parkway.
The officer hit a barrier on the interstate after riding through a patch of mud, police said. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
According to SAPD, the officer was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. At this time, the extent of the officer’s injuries is unclear.
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Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.
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