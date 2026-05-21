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SAPD officer on motorcycle hospitalized after single-vehicle crash on I-35, police say

Officials: The officer hit a barrier on the interstate after riding through a patch of mud

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio police officer riding a motorcycle was hospitalized Thursday morning after a crash on Interstate 35.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-35 at Loop 1604, which is located near Olympia Parkway.

The officer hit a barrier on the interstate after riding through a patch of mud, police said. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

According to SAPD, the officer was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. At this time, the extent of the officer’s injuries is unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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