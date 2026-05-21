San Antonio International Airport lands $10M grant for new terminal

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio International Airport has been awarded a $10 million federal grant to support the next phase of its new Terminal C, according to a news release.

The multi-million-dollar grant was revealed in a San Antonio City Council meeting on Wednesday.

The grant comes through the fifth and final round of Airport Terminal Program awards under the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The competitive cycle drew 588 applications requesting a combined $7.1 billion, with only $1 billion available nationwide.

The funding supports phase six of the new 850,000-square-foot Terminal C, which will add 18 gates to meet growing passenger demand, the release said.

Stinson Municipal Airport also received a $51,500 Federal Aviation Administration grant to upgrade its Air Traffic Control Tower systems.

“These investments strengthen our ability to meet growing demand while continuing to prioritize safety, efficiency and the passenger experience,” said Jesus Saenz, director of airports for the City of San Antonio Aviation Department.

Council members also received updates on a Terminal C concessions program that will bring local restaurants, bars and retailers into the new terminal ahead of its expected opening in the second quarter of 2028.

The City of San Antonio Aviation Department has received more than $181 million in grants since 2022, according to the release.

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