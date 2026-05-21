2 hospitalized after shooting outside restaurant on North Side, San Antonio police say The shooter fled from the scene, according to officers San Antonio police officers respond to a shooting early Thursday on the North Side. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot and later hospitalized after a fight outside of a restaurant on the North Side escalated, according to San Antonio police.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of San Pedro Avenue, which is located near Santa Monica Street.
Police said a fight broke out inside the restaurant. At some point, one of the men involved was escorted out of the location by security.
However, the fight continued in the restaurant’s parking lot. The man forcibly removed from the bar pulled out a gun and shot two other men, SAPD said.
The two injured men then took themselves to a local hospital for treatment. Officers said the shooter fled the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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