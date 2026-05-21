2 hospitalized after shooting outside restaurant on North Side, San Antonio police say

San Antonio police officers respond to a shooting early Thursday on the North Side.

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot and later hospitalized after a fight outside of a restaurant on the North Side escalated, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of San Pedro Avenue, which is located near Santa Monica Street.

Police said a fight broke out inside the restaurant. At some point, one of the men involved was escorted out of the location by security.

However, the fight continued in the restaurant’s parking lot. The man forcibly removed from the bar pulled out a gun and shot two other men, SAPD said.

The two injured men then took themselves to a local hospital for treatment. Officers said the shooter fled the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Read also: