Mother, son injured after being bitten by family dog on South Side, ACS says

SAN ANTONIO – A mother and son sustained multiple injuries after they were bitten by their family dog on the South Side, according to Animal Care Services.

Authorities responded to the dog bite Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of Montrose, near South Presa Street.

ACS said the dog was reportedly shot when it bit the mother and son, and they are “working with officers to determine further details.”

Additional information was not immediately available.

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