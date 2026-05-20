Mother, son injured after being bitten by family dog on South Side, ACS says ACS: Dog was reportedly shot An Animal Care Services (ACS) vehicle. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A mother and son sustained multiple injuries after they were bitten by their family dog on the South Side, according to Animal Care Services.
Authorities responded to the dog bite Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of Montrose, near South Presa Street.
ACS said the dog was reportedly shot when it bit the mother and son, and they are “working with officers to determine further details.”
Additional information was not immediately available.
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About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
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Sonia DeHaro is a content gatherer at KSAT. She graduated from San Antonio College, where she attended the Radio, Television, and Broadcasting program.
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