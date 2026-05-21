Northside ISD middle school principal arrested for DWI suspicion, records show

Kevin Vanlanham, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – A West Side middle school principal was arrested early Wednesday morning and is accused of driving while intoxicated, jail records show.

Kevin Vanlanham, 36, drove the wrong way on West Loop 1604 and was pulled over by Converse police just after 2 a.m., a Converse lieutenant officer told KSAT.

He failed his breathalyzer test and was taken into custody for Class B misdemeanor DWI, records show. He was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center and released on bond after 2:30 p.m.

Vanlanham has worked as principal of E.M. Pease Middle School, a Northside Independent School District campus, since last summer, according to the school’s website.

As of Wednesday evening, Vanlanham is still employed by NISD, a spokesperson for the district told KSAT. They said he is not on leave at the time.

Vanlanham has worked as an educator in San Antonio since 2013, according to NISD’s website.

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