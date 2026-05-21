Spurs fans take honking celebrations online with custom Fortnite map

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs fans are once again filling streets with celebratory honking after playoff wins, continuing a tradition that has become deeply tied to the city’s basketball culture.

For years, fans have gathered on Commerce Street after big Spurs victories, honking horns, waving flags, and celebrating late into the night. But this postseason, the celebrations appear to be spreading across the city.

Southwest Military Drive has emerged as another major gathering spot, with crowds lining the streets and cars honking in celebration after games.

“It’s Game 1, and we’re already crazy,” one fan said during a livestream celebration. “Just imagine when we win the series, because we’re going to win the series, baby!”

Another fan described the atmosphere as uniquely San Antonio.

“This is San Antonio,” the fan said. “We are the most friendly people in the United States.”

The tradition has also spread beyond city limits. Viewers sent videos showing fans honking in Hondo and Floresville after Spurs wins.

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Now, some fans are even taking the celebration online.

Alex Pena, a member of Spurs Jackals, said he and his family created a custom Fortnite map inspired by San Antonio’s honking culture.

The customized map includes several San Antonio landmarks, including the Alamo and the Tower of the Americas, along with tributes to Spurs players.

“We have the Alamo in the game — my wife built that,” Pena said. “I saw somebody do doughnuts around the Alamo. Again, this is the virtual Alamo.”

The map also features a crashed UFO atop the Tower of the Americas, a nod to Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

Pena said the map was designed for everyone.

“Everybody, literally everybody,” he said when asked about the target audience.

Fans interested in joining the virtual celebration can access the Fortnite map using code 6771-2904.

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