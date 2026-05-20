‘I can’t stop’: SA artist survives heart attack, paints Spurs pride across the city

SAN ANTONIO – Across San Antonio, silver and black can be seen nearly everywhere.

From jerseys and flags to storefront displays and murals, Spurs pride is once again taking over the city as fans rally behind the team’s postseason run.

For artist Jesse Zapata, 67, that excitement has turned into a busy season filled with paintbrushes, storefront windows and Spurs-themed art.

“You have to get the feeling of it,” Zapata said. “You have to get the feeling of the brush.”

For decades, Zapata has traveled across San Antonio painting custom artwork on restaurant windows, businesses and buildings. His colorful displays — often painted freehand — have become an eye-catching image throughout the city.

Lately, many requests for Zapata have centered around the Spurs.

From large team logos to silver and black-themed designs, Zapata said businesses across the city continue calling him to help capture the playoff excitement.

“For a month, I do like about maybe 60 or 70 stores, and many of them are for Spurs” Zapata said. “They keep calling.”

Painting by Jesse Zapata (-)

Zapata says he has spent at least 30 to 40 years painting, and it has become more than a job.

“Someone put a brush in my hand, and I know it has to be from above,” Zapata said.

The longtime artist said creating artwork still gives him the same excitement he felt years ago when he first started.

“It relaxes you, and you’ll be going in another dimension,” Zapata said.

Beyond storefronts and murals, Zapata also donates art to local hospitals and nonprofit organizations. He said that he hopes his work can bring joy to others.

“I like to bring joy to the people,” Zapata said. “Not too many people get to do this.”

Just five months ago, Zapata survived a heart attack — an experience he said deepened his appreciation for both life and his craft.

Still, slowing down was never an option.

“I just kept going, mija,” Zapata said. “ I can’t stop. There’s nothing else that I would ever want.”

As Spurs playoff energy continues building across San Antonio, Zapata’s artwork is helping paint the city in black and silver — one window, one wall and one brushstroke at a time.

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