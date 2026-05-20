KSAT Q&A: Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones discusses repayment for failed MLS bid, city budget deficit

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones joined KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and Courtney Friedman during KSAT’s 6 O’Clock News to discuss seeking repayment from a failed Major Leage Soccer bid, the city’s fiscal outlook and more.

Jones was asked about an agreement with Spurs Sports & Entertainment tied to Toyota Field and efforts to land an MLS team. The mayor has previously said the city and county each put in $9 million, with an agreement calling for $5 million to be paid back if an MLS team was not in place after five years.

On Tuesday, she said the city manager met with Spurs Sports & Entertainment to discuss roughly $2.1 million she said is currently owed.

An additional $1 million is expected this year, she said.

“I think it’s not a surprise that we would try to go get all the resources that we possibly can so we can minimize any cuts,” Jones said.

Jones also said the city is “structurally imbalanced,” spending more than it takes in, and warned that the five-year budget gap has grown from $224 million last year to roughly $260 million projected through 2031.

She said a property tax increase is among the options being considered to address the deficit.

Jones also discussed San Antonio Water System (SAWS) board members approving a potential gradual rate increase.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

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