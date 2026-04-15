KSAT Q&A: Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones discusses bond priorities, repayment for failed MLS attempt

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones joined KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga on Tuesday’s 6 O’Clock News, hours after her State of the City address, to talk about San Antonio’s budget outlook and how that could shape the city’s next bond proposal.

Jones said the city is facing a tougher fiscal environment, pointing to “flat” property tax revenue after more residents claimed homestead exemptions.

She said that limits how large the next bond can be without considering a tax increase.

The mayor said the city’s next bond — issued every five years — is expected to be about $600 million, down from about $1.2 billion in 2022 and about $800 million in 2017.

Jones said the smaller amount will require “ruthless prioritization.”

Jones said her main buckets for bond spending include flood infrastructure, streets and sidewalks, economic development and downtown projects. She noted downtown development alone has been discussed in the $220 million to $250 million range, “almost half” of the current $600 million projection.

Asked what might be “off the table,” Jones said the city should avoid funding items that could be financed elsewhere, saying residents should not expect bond money “for example, a university to get a new gym.”

Jones was also asked about an agreement with Spurs Sports & Entertainment tied to Toyota Field and efforts to land a Major League Soccer team. She said the city and county each put in $9 million, with an agreement calling for $5 million to be paid back if an MLS team was not in place after five years.

The mayor said she would leave next steps to the city manager and attorneys, but added, “We probably should have been already collecting.”

She also talked about the city’s effort collect years-old outstanding citations and her first Fiesta as mayor.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Read also: