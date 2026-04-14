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Local News

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones delivers State of the City address

Tuesday marks Jones’ first address since being elected last June

Sean Talbot, Manager of Content and Coverage

Gina Ortiz Jones (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones delivered the 2026 State of the City address on Tuesday. It was her first address since she was sworn in for her first term last June.

Shortly after taking office, Jones and city council members had to address a budget shortfall and a plan to fund a new $1.3 billion arena that will be the new home of the San Antonio Spurs.

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During her first ten months, the city council has hosted discussions on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s presence in San Antonio and also voted to move municipal elections from May to November.

However, Jones has faced ethics complaints, multiple staff turnovers and clashes with several city council members. In February, the city council voted 8-1 to censure her. It marked the first time a sitting mayor was censured since the city charter was adopted.

The State of the City address was hosted by the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce.

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